Neighbors
East County Thursday, May. 4, 2017

East County weather page photo: May 4

Nancy Klettner captured this shot of a bald eagle and two vultures on the side of Town Center Parkway in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Observer Staff

Each week, we choose a nature or weather-related photo to run on the weather page. Each weekly winner will be entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

To see past entries, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

