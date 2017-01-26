 Skip to main content
Neighbors
East County Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 3 hours ago

East County weather page photo: Jan. 26

Richard Bottorff captured this photo of a sandhill crane watching over a chick while another begins hatching in Rye Wilderness, northeast of Lakewood Ranch.
by: Observer Staff

Each week, we choose a nature or weather-related photo to run on the weather page. Each weekly winner will be entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

To see our past, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

