East County Tuesday Roundup 10.18.16

Braden River volleyball defeated Lakewood Ranch 3-0 in the first round of the Class 8A - District 11 tournament on Oct. 17. Junior Serenity McNair led the way for the Pirates with five aces and nine digs.

University Park Country Club hosted an L.G.A. Counting Game event on Oct. 18. In the 1+10 category, the pairs of Sheila Gabrici and Linda Bouland, and Janet Bishop and Barbara Lincoln took first place with a score of 114. In the 19+1 category, the pairs of Kay Williams and Zibby Damm, and Mary Bennett and Judy Kalkwarf took the top prize with a score of 106.

At the Ladies 18 Hole Golf Association Partners Tournament on Oct. 18 at Palm Aire Country Club, the team of Carol Orr and Pat Poirier took first place, shooting a combined 70.