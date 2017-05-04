East County track and field championships primer

The FHSAA track and field state championships are on Friday and Saturday at IMG Academy. Once again, area schools are expected to have a big impact on the results and take home a heaping of medals. Below is a rundown of the events fans of area schools need to watch:

Friday

2 p.m. All classes 800m race

- Lakewood Ranch's John Rivera and Andrew Dean finished first and second in this event at the regional meet. In all likelihood, they will both finish high again, with Rivera a threat to win the event.

2:30 p.m. Class 4 long jump (boys)

- Lakewood Ranch's Harry Barthelemy finished second in this event at regionals, jumping 6.72 meters, but that isn't even his furthest jump of the season, let alone his career (6.82 meters). Will he be able to set a new personal record at states?

5 p.m. Class 4 long jump (girls)

- Lakewood Ranch's Sophia Falco won this event at regionals, jumping 5.86 meters, her season record. She is among the favorites to win the event at states.

7:45 p.m. Class 4 high jump (boys)

- Barthelemy (1.88 meters) finished third in this event at regionals. If Lakewood Ranch wants a shot at the boys team title, his performance here must be strong.

Saturday

9 a.m.: Class 4 shot put (boys) and Class 4 pole vault (girls)

- Lakewood Ranch's Sam Jackson finished second at regionals (15.47 meters). He'll need to repeat that performance (at least) to help the boys team vie for a state title.

11 a.m.: 4x800m relay (ALL)

- The Lakewood Ranch owns this event, once holding the fastest time in the country. They will be the favorites to win it at states.

11:15 a.m.: Class 4 triple jump (girls)

- Falco again is among the favorites here, posting a jump of 12.05 meters at regionals.

12:15 p.m.: Class 4 discus (boys)

- Jackson and fellow Mustang Noah Oxley both qualified for the event. High scores would be a big help to the team overall.

1:45 p.m.: All classes 100m dash

- Falco won this event in 11.85 seconds at regionals, and is a top contender for the Class 4 girls title. The Out-of-Door Academy's Saraiah Walkes won the event at Class 1 regionals (12.09 seconds).

4 p.m.: All classes 400m dash

- Walkes won this event for ODA at regionals (56.22 seconds).

5:20 p.m.: All classes 200m dash

- Walkes won this event at regionals, too (24.79 seconds).

5:45 p.m.: All classes 1600m run

- Rivera (4:24.43) won the event at regionals, and fellow Mustang Jonathan Reed (4:25.52) finished third. Rivera has a chance to take home the title.

8:45 p.m.: Team awards presentations

- Will the Mustang boys bring home the team title?