East County Thursday Roundup: 01.05.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team defeated North Port 75-70 on Jan. 4. Senior Devin Twenty led the way with 19 points.

The Mustangs girls team defeated Braden River 72-12. Senior Aleah Robinson put up 24 points in the win.

On Jan. 4, the Out-of-Door Academy boys team beat DeSoto 87-76. Kolbie Ward had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder.

Golf

On Jan. 4, Tom Sturgeon and Terry Fine won a Mens Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club, shooting 10 under par.

Erv Heyde, Bernard Needell, James Cobb and David Yankowitz won the 1 + 10 division of the Mens Golf Association event at University Park Country Club on Jan. 4, shooting a combined 136. Jim Kopnisky, Juri Pill, Bert Arrillaga and Randy Bennett won the 10 + 19 division, shooting a combined 135.