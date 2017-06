Track and Field

Lakewood Ranch senior boys runner John Rivera's 800-meter time (1:50.38) from March 30 at the Pepsi Florida Relays was officially the fastest time in Florida by two seconds (second place is American Heritage runner Jose Penalver's time of 1:52.38) and the eighth-fastest in the country during the 2016-2017 season.

Rowing

The Youth Rowing Championships are this weekend at Nathan Benderson Park.