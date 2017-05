Golf

Mary Beth Grey, Nancie Shellenbaum, Betsy Ratterman and Jeri Susi (-18) won the Women's Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club.

Sheila Gabrici (56) won the Ladies Golf Association Sweet 16 (individual low net) at University Park Country Club.

Julien Millet sunk a hole-in-one on the second hole of Lakewood Golf and Country Club's Cypress Links Course. He used a 7-iron on the 143-yard hole.