East County sports roundup: 05.18.17

Golf

Gary Doyle and Sandy Atkinson (-11) won Palm Aire County Club's Men's Golf Association best ball event.

Colin Turnbull, Sandy Estes, Bill O’Neill and Joe Marsh (114) won the Men's Golf Association best ball event at University Park Country Club.

Miscellaneous

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced a partnership with MaxPreps. The site will become the FHSAA's exclusive scores and statistics provider for five years. Member school coaches, including Lakewood Ranch, Braden River and The Out-of-Door Academy, will be required to submit scores to MaxPreps after each game to accurately track regular season standings and results used for the FHSAA State Series.