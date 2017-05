Baseball

Former Lakewood Ranch catcher Mike Ohlman collected his first MLB hit and RBI for the Toronto Blue Jays, a single off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon.

Golf

Nick Costides hit a hole-in-one on Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's 120-yard 7th hole of the King's Dunes course. Costides used a 9-iron.

Craig Talbert won the Men's Golf Association individual quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club.