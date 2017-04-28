East County sports roundup: 04.28.17

Softball

Lakewood Ranch beat Sarasota High 2-1 (eight innings) to win the Class 8A District 8 title. Mackenzie Meyer hit a walk-off double for the Mustangs, scoring Denali Schappacher. Logan Newton threw a complete game, allowing two hits and no walks.

Braden River beat Seffner Christian 11-0 (five innings) to win the Class 7A District 9 title. Ali Yawn pitched a one-hitter for the Pirates, and Emma Anthony went 2-3 with three RBI.

Baseball

Braden River beat Bradenton Christian 5-2. James Boldin had two RBI for the Pirates in the win.

Lakewood Ranch beat Tampa Prep 10-5. Colton Zimring went 2-3 with two RBI for the Mustangs.

Track and field

The Out-of-Door Academy's Saraiah Walkes won the 100-meters (12.09), 200-meters (24.79), and 400-meters (56.22) at the Class 1A Region 2 meet. All three times were personal records for Walkes.

Golf

Joan Rood, Wynona Bonomi and Deb Hunt (63) won Rosedale Golf and Country Club's Niner "best two net per hole" event. Darlen Hoffmann, Kathi Skelton, Dee Donegan and Debbie Miller (121) won the club's Ladies Day team net event.

Barbara Costello (16) won Palm Aire Country Club's Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Individual Low Putts event. Judy Broihier was named the club's most improved golfer over the last year.

Connie Tuley, Mary Jane Sanacore, Vicki Dipaolo and Cathy Cuviello (43.46) won University Park Country Club's 9 Hole Ladies' Golf Association Closing Shotgun and Luncheon.