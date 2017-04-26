East County sports roundup: 04.26.17

Softball

Lakewood Ranch beat Manatee 11-0 (five innings) in a district semifinal. Senior Logan Newton threw a shutout for the Mustangs. Freshman Avery Goelz went 3-3 and hit her 11th home run of the season, and senior Kinsey Goelz hit a game-ending grand slam.

Braden River beat Brandon 14-0 (five innings) in a district semifinal. Jade Moy hit a grand slam, and Sarash Crawford hit a three-run home run for the Pirates. Ali Yawn threw a shutout on the mound, allowing two hits and one walk.

Baseball

The Out-of-Door Academy beat Cambridge Christian 3-2. Duncan Capper threw five innings for the Thunder, giving up two runs. Senior Najee Rhodes hit a home run in the win.

Golf

Marj Jochimsen and Sheila Gabrici (57) won the Ladies' Golf Association Blind Partners best ball event at University Park Country Club.

Dee Romito, Carolyn Cohn, Angie King and Tresa Zumsteg won the Women's Golf Association Closing Day best ball event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, shooting a combined 119.