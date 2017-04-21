East County sports roundup: 04.21.17

Tennis

The Braden River boys team won its regional championship over Osceola 4-1. They will advance to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

The Out-of-Door Academy also reached states for the second year in a row, defeating St. Stephen's 4-3 to win the Class 1A Region 5 final.

Track and field

The Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader Saraiah Walkes won the 100-meter (12.18 seconds), 200-meter (25.12) and 400-meter (57.94) races at the Class 1A District 7 championships.

Baseball

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 7-1 to St. Stephen's.

Braden River lost 1-0 to Palmetto.

Golf

At Palm Aire Country Club, Sandra Zackin and Audrey Wilkinson (33) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Blind Partners event.

Lynn Lockhorn, Lynne Marlow, Nancy Kelly and Marty Gersman (71) won University Park Country Club's 9 Hole Ladies' Golf Association team net quota points event.