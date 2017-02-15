East County sports roundup: 02.15.17

Basketball

In a stunner, the Lakewood Ranch girls team lost 72-66 in overtime to Gulf Coast in a Class 8A Region 3 semifinal. The Mustangs were playing without senior Shauntavia Green and junior India Searles, and senior star LaDazhia Williams fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Williams finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Junior Sarah Fazio added 14 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs.

Lakewood Ranch held a late lead in regulation, but missed five free throws in the final two minutes to give Gulf Coast a chance to extend the game. The Mustangs never regained the lead in overtime.

Tennis

The Braden River boys team lost 7-0 to Riverview. Individual match results:

- Antoine Sanchez def. David Ojeda 6-0, 6-1

- Finn Anderson def. Sebastian Bucarion 6-3, 6-2

- Gabriel Von Kessel def. Xavier Muzquis 6-0, 6-2

- Duncan Macavoy-Thompson def. Sean Peabody 6-0, 6-2

- Nicholas Schwab def. Nicholas Brathon-Cox 6-0, 6-2

- Sanchez/Anderson def. Ojeda/Bucarion 8-4

- Von Kessel/Matt Stern def. Muzquis/Peabody 8-2

Golf

Kimberlee Green, Diane Scheurich, Mable Charman and Sandy Heerman (58.3) won Palm Aire Country Club's Women's Golf Association Step Aside Scramble event.

At University Park Country Club's Ladies' Golf Association Sue Collins Eclectic event, Kathryn Lawrence (59) won the Championship Flight, Sheila Gabrici (52) won the First Flight, Sheila Cook (58) won the Second Flight and Nadine Oberlin (58) won the Third Flight.