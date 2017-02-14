East County sports roundup: 02.14.17

Football

Braden River OL Brendan Bengtsson and DB Tyrone Collins were named to FloridaHSFootball.com's Class 7A All-State first team. Pirates RB Raymond Thomas was named to the site's All-State second team, and QB Louis Colosimo, TE Travis Tobey and LB Noah Arce were named to the site's All-State third team. K Tyler McCauley was an honorable mention.

Basketball

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association gave out its district awards, and several were handed to area players and coaches:

- The Out-of-Door Academy senior Kolbie Ward was named the Class 3A Player of the Year.

- Lakewood Ranch senior Devin Twenty was named the Class 8A Player of the Year. Twenty was also named the association's third Senior All-Star nomination.

- Lakewood Ranch coach Jeremy Schiller was named the Overall Coach of the Year.

Golf

Phillip Bradshaw and Bill Schulz (+8) tied for first at the Men's Golf Association Individual Quota Points event at Palm Aire Country Club.

On Feb. 12, at University Park Country Club's Sunday Couples: 9 and Dine event, Joe and Elaine Kulbako and Brian and Debbie Briggs (57) won the Red Flight, Glen and Evelyn Cooper and Dennis and Joanna Trescott (59) won the Green Flight, and Matt and Carolyn Kluding and Rodney and Barbara Romig (59) won the Blue Flight.