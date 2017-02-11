East County sports roundup: 02.11.17

Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch boys team defeated Seminole 4-3 to advance to the Class 5A state title on Feb. 18 against Cypress Bay in DeLand. Junior Pablo Vargas had two goals for the Mustangs.

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch boys team beat Palmetto 79-55 to win the Class 8A District 11 title. All 11 Mustangs got on the score sheet.

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team fell 62-58 to Sarasota Christian in the Class 3A District 5 final. Senior Amad Brayboy had 27 points for the Thunder.