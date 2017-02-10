East County sports roundup: 02.10.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch girls team defeated North Port 55-35 in the Class 8A Region 3 quarterfinals. Senior Shauntavia Green had 16 points and five steals.

Lacrosse

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated St. Stephen's 19-3.

The ODA girls team fell 22-10 to St. Stephen's.

Golf

TJ Hicks, Gerald Christensen, William Seiler and Don Fisher (88) won the first flight of the Men's Day Variable Best Ball event at Rosedale Country Club.

Cathy Baillie, Joan Greene and Audrey Graber (67) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Two Best Balls event at Palm Aire Country Club.

The winners of the 9 Hole Ladies' Golf Association Red and White event at University Park Country Club are as follows:

Lynne Richbourg and Nancy Kelly, Linda Lilledahl and Alynna Fricke, Judy Smeltzer and Terri Murphy, Joan Pensack and Joyce Flakus, Joan Hardwick and Jodi O’Neill, Karen Mathis and Mickey Seidholz, Lynne Marlow and Connie Blair, and Kathy Case and Kay Cirillo