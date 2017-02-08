East County sports roundup: 02.08.17

Basketball

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team beat Bradenton Christian 67-56 to advance to the Class 3A District 5 title game. The win means the Thunder will reach the regional semifinals for the first time in 13 years.

Golf

Jean Harris (66) won the Women's Golf Association individual low net event at Palm Aire Country Club.

The winners at University Park Country Club's Ladies' Golf Association Sue Collins Eclectic event are as follows:

- Championship flight: Kathryn Lawrence (68)

- First Flight: Linda Bouland (69)

- Second Flight: Sheila Cook (65)

- Third Flight: Nadine Oberlin (63)

Bill Mockalis (+6) won Palm Aire Country Club's Men's Golf Association individual quota points event on Feb. 6.