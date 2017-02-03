East County Sports Roundup: 02.03.17

Golf

Thomas Vest, Joan Vest, Judy Broihier and Norma Lyle (25.75) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Scramble event at Palm Aire Country Club.

At the Ladies Day Partners Better-Ball event at Rosedale Country Club, Lorie Zandi and Carol Parke (78) won Flight 1, Barb Ellfeldt and Nancy Foley (63) won Flight 2 and Donna Courteau and Vida Doucet (67) won Flight 3.

Peggy Lowndes & Judy Gunderson, Lynne Richbourg and Joan Hardwick (52) won the 9-hole Ladies' Golf Association Invites 18-hole Ladies Golf Association best ball event.

Basketball

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team beat the Canterbury School 68-43.

Devin Twenty had 20 points as the Lakewood Ranch boys team defeated Bayshore.

Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch boys team beat Steinbrenner 2-1 in overtime in a Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinal.

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team lost to the Community School of Naples 8-0 in a Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinal.