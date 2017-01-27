East County sports roundup: 01.27.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch girls team defeated Bayshore 51-22. Senior LaDazhia Williams had 19 points.

The Braden River girls team lost 60-54 to the Sarasota Military Academy.

Soccer

The Out-of-Door Academy girls team defeated First Baptist 7-1 in the Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinals.

Golf

At Rosedale Country Club's President's Cup, the Overall Lady Champion was Jackie Demerly (134), and the Overall Men's Champion was Don Fisher (131).

Barbara Costello (18) won the Nine Hole Womens Golf Association Results Executive Course at Palm Aire Country Club.

Lynn Lockhorn and Nancy Hickey tied for first place (34) at the nine-hole Ladies Golf Association event at University Park Country Club.