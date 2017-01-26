East County sports roundup: 01.26.17

Basketball

The Braden River boys team beat the Sarasota Military Academy 72-34. Senior Deoni Cason had 16 points and eight assists.

Soccer

The Braden River boys team lost 2-1 to Palmetto in a Class 4A District 11 semifinal.

The Lakewood Ranch boys team beat Sarasota 4-0 in a Class 5A District 8 semifinal. They will play Riverview for the district title on Friday at 7 p.m. at home.

Golf

In the Mens Golf Association two-man match play championships at University Park Country Club, Michael Levitan and Jim Neale won Flight 1, Randy Holden & John Fricke won Flight 2 and Jerry Mulvihill & Joseph Donini won Flight 3.