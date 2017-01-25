East County sports roundup: 01.25.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch boys team beat Venice 75-48. Junior Jack Kelley had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mustangs.

The Braden River boys team lost 42-35 to Manatee.

Golf

On Jan. 23, Roger Ralston and Terry Fine (+3 points) tied for first in the Mens Golf Association quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club.

Linda Kitz, Olga Felland, Jacki Booker and Carol Sears shot a combined 142 to win the Womens Golf Association team quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club on Jan. 24.

The following people won at the Ladies Golf Association Beat The Pro event on Jan. 24 at University Park Country Club:

Judy Leto, Marj Jochimsen, Pat Brennan, Betty Muessle, Michele Beni, Barbara Somma, Cheryl Carruthers, Ann Nellis, Irene Jerue, Lynn Carter, Doris Amspoker, Betty McDaniel, Jane Zuckerman, Elaine Lavery, Jane Paschke, Janice Jowett, Eileen Cantarella, Libby Edwards, Julie Barker, Tammy Yarnell, Maria VanBrunt, Kathryn Lawrence, Linda Bouland, Candice Miller, Janet Beiler, Louisa Rutman, Judy Kalkwarf, Susan Stone, Evelyn Coope, Karen Wilson, Janet Bishop, Rita Craner, MaryLou Snider, Joanna Trescott, Liz Greenawalt, Sondra Ettlinger, Terry Kees, Karen Marks, Barbara Romig, Jean Blazey, Barbara Lincoln and Elaine Kulbako.

Soccer

The Braden River boys team beat Charlotte 3-0 on Jan. 23 to advance to a Class 4A District 11 semifinal against Palmetto on Wednesday.