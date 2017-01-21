East County sports roundup: 01.21.17

Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch girls team defeated Riverview 2-1 in overtime to win the Class 5A District 8 title. Junior Faith Schyck scored the OT winner.

The Out-of-Door girls team won the Class 1A District 7 title by beating St. Stephen's 3-0. Sophomore Madisyn Opstal scored twice for the Thunder.

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch boys team beat Sarasota 63-48 after trailing by four at halftime. Senior Devin Twenty led the Mustangs with 17 points.

The Braden River boys team beat Venice 60-43. Senior Deoni Cason had 21 points and seven steals in the win.