East County sports roundup: 01.20.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch girls team beat Braden River 63-22. Senior LaDazhia Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Soccer

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team beat the Canterbury School 8-1.

Golf

Judy Kalkwarf won the Ladies Golf Association President's Cup at University Park Country Club on Jan. 19, shooting 133.

Judi Graybill and Pat Merchant (8 under par) won the Nine Hole Womens Golf Association member/guest best ball event on Jan. 19 at Palm Aire Country Club.

Joann Lockard, Mary K. Heyde, Barbara Barrett and Jane Walker won the 9-hole Ladies Gold Association Shambles best ball event at University Park Country Club on Jan 19.