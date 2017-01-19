East County sports roundup: 01.19.17

Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch girls team beat Sarasota 8-0 in a Class 5A District 8 semifinal match on Wednesday. The Mustangs outshot the Sailors 51-0.

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch girls team (19-3) is ranked second in Class 8A in the latest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches/Source Hoops poll, released Wednesday.

The Out-of-Door Academy boys team beat St. Petersburg Catholic 67-50. Andrew Berg had 30 points in the win.

Golf

Bill Mockalis and John Adam (13 under par) won the Mens Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club on Wednesday.

The team of Gerald Lange, Rich Wasieleski, Roger McShane and Don Fisher won the Men's Variable Best Ball event at Rosedale Country Club on Wednesday, shooting a combined 82.

Bern Ferber, Werner Knoop, Mike Pugliese and Tom Greenwald won the Mens Golf Association Best Ball - Stableford Points event at University Park Country Club on Wednesday, shooting 95.