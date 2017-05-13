East County softball roundup: 05.13.17

It was not a good weekend for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River softball teams.

The Mustangs lost 1-0 in twelve innings to Plant City in the Class 8A regional final. Logan Newton took the complete game loss despite allowing just six hits and three walks against 14 strikeouts. She also hit one batter. Denali Schappacher led the team in hits with two, and Avery Goelz walked five times. Lakewood Ranch could not score against Plant City pitcher Ashley Blessin, who stranded 14 runners on base.

The Pirates fared no better, losing 3-1 to Fort Myers in the Class 7A Region 3 final. Braden River starter Ali Yawn was pulled with no outs in the fourth inning. She was charged with three runs, but two of Fort Myers' runs came off Braden River errors. Sarah Crawford hit a home run for the Pirates' lone RBI. Fort Myers pitcher Hannah Perkins had 10 strikeouts.