The early signing period started Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 16. So far, 15 area athletes have signed national letters of intent, with more to come next week. Here is a list of all the athletes who have signed so far, and where they're going:

LAKEWOOD RANCH

Girls basketball:

- LaDazhia Williams, F: South Carolina

Baseball:

- Colton Zimring, P/1B: Florida

Softball:

- Kinsey Goelz, SS: Mississippi State

- Courtney McLellan, OF: North Florida

- Denali Schappacher, OF: Central Florida

- Logan Newton, P: James Madison

Track and field:

- Sophia Falco: Vanderbilt

Swimming:

- Courtney Chapin: Ohio

Rowing:

- Emma Stock: Drake

Gymnastics:

- Brooke Johnson: Ball State

BRADEN RIVER

Softball:

- Sarah Crawford, OF: Alabama-Birmingham

- Brooke Farrow, 1B: Chipola College

- Casey Farrow, 3B: Chipola College

- Ali Yawn, P/OF: Palm Beach Atlantic

Gymnastics:

- Emma King: Tulane

The Out-of-Door Academy will have athletes sign next week.