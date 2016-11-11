15 area athletes ink their college choices.
The early signing period started Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 16. So far, 15 area athletes have signed national letters of intent, with more to come next week. Here is a list of all the athletes who have signed so far, and where they're going:
LAKEWOOD RANCH
Girls basketball:
- LaDazhia Williams, F: South Carolina
Baseball:
- Colton Zimring, P/1B: Florida
Softball:
- Kinsey Goelz, SS: Mississippi State
- Courtney McLellan, OF: North Florida
- Denali Schappacher, OF: Central Florida
- Logan Newton, P: James Madison
Track and field:
- Sophia Falco: Vanderbilt
Swimming:
- Courtney Chapin: Ohio
Rowing:
- Emma Stock: Drake
Gymnastics:
- Brooke Johnson: Ball State
BRADEN RIVER
Softball:
- Sarah Crawford, OF: Alabama-Birmingham
- Brooke Farrow, 1B: Chipola College
- Casey Farrow, 3B: Chipola College
- Ali Yawn, P/OF: Palm Beach Atlantic
Gymnastics:
- Emma King: Tulane
The Out-of-Door Academy will have athletes sign next week.