 Skip to main content
Sports
Twin sisters Brooke and Casey Farrow, both Braden River senior softball players, signed their national letters of intent to Chipola College on Nov. 10.
East County Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 1 hour ago

East County Signing Day Roundup: 11.11.16

Share
15 area athletes ink their college choices.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The early signing period started Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 16. So far, 15 area athletes have signed national letters of intent, with more to come next week. Here is a list of all the athletes who have signed so far, and where they're going:

LAKEWOOD RANCH

Girls basketball:

- LaDazhia Williams, F: South Carolina

Baseball:

- Colton Zimring, P/1B: Florida

Softball:

- Kinsey Goelz, SS: Mississippi State

- Courtney McLellan, OF: North Florida

- Denali Schappacher, OF: Central Florida

- Logan Newton, P: James Madison

Track and field:

- Sophia Falco: Vanderbilt

Swimming:

- Courtney Chapin: Ohio

Rowing:

- Emma Stock: Drake

Gymnastics:

- Brooke Johnson: Ball State

 

BRADEN RIVER

Softball:

- Sarah Crawford, OF: Alabama-Birmingham

- Brooke Farrow, 1B: Chipola College

- Casey Farrow, 3B: Chipola College

- Ali Yawn, P/OF: Palm Beach Atlantic

Gymnastics: 

- Emma King: Tulane

 

The Out-of-Door Academy will have athletes sign next week. 

Related Stories