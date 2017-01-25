East County High Five Moments: 01.25.17

1 — Out-of-Door Academy sophomore Madisyn Opstal scored twice in the Thunder girls soccer team’s 3-0 win over St. Stephen’s on Jan. 20.

2 — Lakewood Ranch junior Emma Fazio scored 18 points in the Mustangs girls basketball team’s 70-45 win over Palmetto on Jan. 17.

3 — In a Class 5A District 8 soccer semifinal on Jan. 18, the Lakewood Ranch girls team outshot Sarasota 51-0 in an 8-0 win.

4 — Out-of-Door Academy senior Kolbie Ward recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Thunder boys basketball team’s 47-39 win over St. Stephen’s on Jan. 17.

5 — Judi Graybill and Pat Merchant (8 under par) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Member/Guest Best Ball event on Jan. 19 at Palm Aire Country Club.