East County High 5 Moments: 11.16.16

1 — Junior Pablo Vargas scored three goals Nov. 10 in the Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team’s 7-0 road win over Sarasota.

2 — Out-of-Door Academy junior Abby LaGasse scored two goals Nov. 9 in the Thunder's 6-1 victory over visiting Tampa Prep in girls soccer.

3 — Lynn Lockhorn and Barbara Barrett won the nine-hole Modified Chapman event Nov. 10 at University Park Country Club. The pair shot 28 to win.

4 — Judy Broiher won the Nine Hole Women’s Golf Association Executive Course individual event Nov. 10 at Palm Aire Country Club’s Lakes Course by shooting 20.

5 — Braden River senior wide receiver Taj Speight had four catches for 83 yards Nov. 11 against Gulf Coast. The Pirates won on the road 37-21.