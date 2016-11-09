East County High 5 Moments: 11.09.16

1 — Out-of-Door Academy junior swimmer Martin Baffico won the boys 100 yard butterfly on Nov. 4 at the Class 1A Region 3 at Florida Gulf Coast University. Baffico’s time was 50.91.

2 — The Lakewood Ranch boys cross country team finished second overall at the Class 4A state championship meet on Nov. 5 in Tallahassee. Senior John Rivera led the Mustangs with a time of 16:31.19, good for 20th in the individual standings.

3 — Natalie Gorji had a hat trick in the Out-of-Door Academy girls soccer team’s season-opening 9-1 road victory over Imagine School of North Port on Nov. 3.

4 — Lakewood Ranch senior wide receiver Kalebe Johnson caught 8 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in his final game as a Mustang on Nov. 4 at home against DeSoto County. Lakewood Ranch won 28-7.

5 — On Nov. 3, the team of Grace McLeod, Lorayne Ohlson and Kathy Siegrist won a scramble event on the front nine of Palm Aire Country Club’s Lakes Course. The team shot a 39.