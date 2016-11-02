East County High 5 Moments: 11.02.16

1 — The Lakewood Ranch boys cross country team won the Class 4A Region 2 title on Oct. 28 at Holloway Park in Lakeland. The team finished with a score of 85.

2 — Lakewood Ranch senior running back Mason Fischer rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustang football team’s first win of the season, a 42-7 trouncing of North Port on Oct. 28.

3 — Nancy Bryde and Linda Curry both shot a 31 and tied for first place at the Rosedale Niners’ Ringer Tournament on Oct. 27.

4 — Lakewood Ranch boys golfer Drew Angelo finished sixth overall at the Class 3A state tournament on Oct. 26. Angelo shot a 74 on consecutive days during the tournament, finishing with a 148.

5 —Braden River freshman tight end Travis Tobey led the Pirates with five catches for 88 yards on Oct. 28 against Sarasota in the team’s 42-7 victory.