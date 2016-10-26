East County High 5 Moments: 10.26.16

1 — Ada Newton recorded a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Tara Golf and Country Club using a driver from 128 yards. Witnesses were Janet Bloom, Deb Caswell and Patty Lackner.

2— Out-of-Door Academy senior P/IF Cam Smalley committed to play baseball for Eckerd College on Oct. 19.

3 — Braden River football’s defense shut out Palmetto in the team’s huge 35-0 road win over the Tigers on Oct. 21. The Pirates are now one win away from clinching a playoff spot.

4 — Out-of-Door Academy senior wide receiver Joey Runge had three catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Thunder’s 35-14 loss to Windermere Prep on Oct. 21.

5 — In the University Park Fall Festival Golf Tournament on Oct. 22, the team of Marc and Ronni Loundy and Jay and Beckie Suverkrup took first place. The team shot a combined 28-under to win by one stroke.