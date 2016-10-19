East County High 5 Moments: 10.19.16

1 — The Lakewood Ranch boys and girls cross country teams both took home Manatee County titles on Oct. 15 at the Tri-County Championships at G.T. Bray Park. This is the girls’ 11th-consecutive county title, and the boys’ fifth-consecutive.

2 — Norma Lyle, Kathy Siegrist, Lorayne Ohlson and Barbara Robinson took first place in a Nine Hole Women’s Golf Association low putts team event on Oct. 13 at Palm Aire Country Club. The foursome combined for 69 putts.

3 — Braden River junior volleyball player Sydney Jaco had seven digs and nine kills in the Pirates’ 3-0 win against Lakewood Ranch on Oct. 12.

4 — Ann Riddle and Nancy Bryde shot a combined 31 to win a Niners Better Ball competition at Rosedale Country Club on Oct. 13.

5 — Bob Archdale and Tom McFarlane won a Men’s Golf Association best ball event on Oct. 12 at Palm Aire Country Club. The pair combined to shoot 14 under par.