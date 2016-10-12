East County High 5 Moments: 10.12.16

1 — Lakewood Ranch senior Courtney Chapin won the girls 100 backstroke at the Tri-County Swim Championships on Oct. 8 with a time of 59:06. The Mustangs finished third as a team.

2 — At the same competition, Out-of-Door Academy junior Martin Baffico won the 100 fly with a time of 52.37. The ODA boys team finished sixth overall.

3 — ODA quarterback Gus Mahler threw for a touchdown and ran for two more in the Thunder football team’s loss against St. Stephen’s on Oct. 8.

4 — Michael Schneider, Ron Lang and Richard Hass took first place in a Men’s Variable Best Ball competition at Rosedale Country Club on Oct. 5 with a score of 132.

5 —Monica Gunther, Toni Cicchetti, Linda Gawel and Janet Weisbord won a Ladies Variable Best Ball competition at Rosedale Country Club on Oct. 6 with a score of 134.