East County High 5 Moments: 06.14.17

1 —Braden River football soon-to-be senior defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw verbally committed to the University of Florida on June 10.

2 — Lakewood Ranch softball freshman Avery Goelz was named Miracle Softball’s Class 8A Offensive Player of the Year on June 9.

3 — Libby Edwards sank a hole-in-one June 6 on the 16th hole of University Park Country Club's course. Edwards used a Divine 9-wood on the 105-yard hole.

4 — The Out-of-Door Academy soon-to-be senior Maxwell Coutsolioutsos finished second in the American Junior Golf Association Davis Love III Junior Open in Brunswick, Ga., on June 8, shooting a three-round total of 210 (71-70-69).

5 — Lakewood Ranch softball coach Maggie Sharrer finished second in Florida Dairy Farmers' 2017 Class 8A Coach of the Year voting, announced June 9.