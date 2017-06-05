East County High 5 Moments: 06.07.17

1 — Braden River defensive back Tyrone Collins, who will be a senior next semester, verbally committed to the University of Missouri June 3.

2 — Julien Millet dropped a hole-in-one on the second hole of Lakewood Golf and Country Club's Cypress Links Course. He used a 7-iron on the 143-yard hole.

3 — Braden River senior-to-be defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw received a scholarship offer from the University of Florida May 25.

4 — Lakewood Ranch senior pitcher Colton Zimring was named to the 2017 Florida Athletic Coaches Association West All-Star team May 28.

5 — Barbara Costello (32) won the Nine Hole Women’s Golf Association individual low net event June 1 at Palm Aire Country Club.