East County High 5 Moments: 05.31.17

1 —The Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grade twins Jake and Connor Krug won the boys doubles title at a United States Tennis Association National Level II event May 22 in Arlington, Texas.

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy senior boys basketball player Nate Patrick signed with Lawrence University (Wis.) May 24.

3 — Braden River senior baseball player John Bean signed with Nyack College (N.Y.) May 5.

4 — Bill Pendergast sank a hole-in-one May 25 on the 14th hole of Palm Aire Country Club’s Lakes Course. Pendergast used a 4-rescue club on the 146-yard hole.

5 — Cindy Pescinski sank a hole-in-one May 24 on the sixth hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Cypress Links course. Pescinski used a 6-iron on the 109-yard hole.