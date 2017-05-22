East County High 5 Moments: 05.24.17

1 — Braden River senior-to-be running back Deshaun Fenwick announced his verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina May 3.

2 — Julien Millet carded a hole-in-one May 19 on the sixth hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Cypress Links course. Millet used a 7-wood on the 157-yard hole.

3 — Tom DeGregorio sank a hole-in-one May 11 on the 15th hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Kings Dunes course. DeGregorio used a 3-wood on the 160-yard hole.

4 — Braden River junior-to-be quarterback Bryan Gagg threw two touchdown passes May 19 in the Pirates’ 42-13 spring game win over Lakewood. Gagg transferred to Braden River from Sarasota High in March.

5 — Lakewood Ranch senior-to-be running back Jay Turner ran for 131 yards and a touchdown May 18 in the Mustangs’ 19-14 spring game loss to Booker.