East County High 5 Moments: 05.17.17

1 — Lakewood Ranch High softball junior Morgan Cummins had three hits and three RBI May 9 in the Mustangs’ 10-0 regional semifinal win against East Lake.

2 — Braden River softball senior Brooke Farrow had two hits and three RBI May 9 in the Pirates’ 7-4 regional semifinal win against Mitchell.

3 — Lakewood Ranch High graduate Mike Ohlman, a catcher, made his Major League Baseball debut May 9 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

4 — Don Betts and Tim Mahoney shot a combined 11-under-par May 10 to win the Men’s Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club.

5 — The Lakewood Ranch Chargers U11 girls soccer team finished first in the 2016-2017 Club Director's League.