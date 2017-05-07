East County High 5 Moments: 05.10.17

1 — Lakewood Ranch senior wrestler Hunter Reed signed with Campbell University May 8.

2 — Carolyn Doyle shot a hole-in-one April 30 on the 114-yard, 17th hole of the Lakes Course at Palm Aire Country Club. Doyle used a driver.

3 — Lakewood Ranch softball senior pitcher Logan Newton recorded 13 strikeouts over seven innings May 3 in the Mustangs’ 4-2 regional quarterfinal win against Countryside.

4 — Jean Vest (31) won the Nine Hole Women’s Golf Association individual low net event May 4 at Palm Aire Country Club.

5 — Braden River baseball senior outfielder Gavin Root had a two-RBI double May 4 in the Pirates’ 4-2 district championship final win over Brandon High.