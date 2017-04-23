East County High 5 Moments: 04.26.17

1 — The Out-of-Door Academy track and field eighth-grader Saraiah Walkes won the 100-meter (12.18 seconds), 200-meter (25.12) and 400-meter (57.94) races April 20 at the Class 1A District 7 championships.

2 — Braden River softball senior Sarah Crawford hit two home runs April 18 in the Pirates’ 5-0 win over Manatee.

3 — Lakewood Ranch High softball freshman Avery Goelz hit a triple and a home run, her 10th of the season, April 21 in the Mustangs’ 16-0 win over North Port.

4 — Braden River baseball junior Andre Fonseca threw seven shutout innings April 18 in the Pirates’ 3-0 win over Riverview.

5 — Sandra Zackin and Audrey Wilkinson (33) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Blind Partners event April 20 at Palm Aire Country Club.