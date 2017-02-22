East County High 5 moments: 02.22.17

1 — Braden River freshman softball player Emma Anthony hit a grand slam in the Pirates’ 11-0 win over Sarasota on Feb. 15.

2 — Braden River junior offensive lineman Brendan Bengtsson and junior defensive back Tyrone Collins were named to FloridaHSFootball.com's Class 7A All-State football first team on Feb. 13.

3 — Lakewood Ranch senior boys basketball guard Devin Twenty was named the Class 8A Player of the Year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association on Feb. 14.

4 — Rita Peat, Marilyn Brown, Darlene Hoffmann and Holly O'Shea won Rosedale Country Club’s Ladies Day Variable Best Ball event on Feb. 16, shooting a combined 120.

5 — Kimberlee Green, Diane Scheurich, Mable Charman and Sandy Heerman (58.3) won Palm Aire Country Club's Women's Golf Association Step Aside Scramble event on Feb. 14.