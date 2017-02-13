East County High 5 Moments: 02.15.17

1 — Lakewood Ranch junior boys soccer player Pablo Vargas scored twice in the Mustangs’ 4-3 state semifinal win over Seminole on Feb. 10.

2 — Cathy Baillie, Joan Greene and Audrey Graber (67) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association Two Best Balls event at Palm Aire Country Club on Feb. 9.

3 — The Out-of-Door Academy boys lacrosse senior Jason Fineberg scored six goals in the Thunder’s 20-0 win over the Sarasota Military Academy on Feb. 8.

4 — Lakewood Ranch boys basketball senior Sam Hester had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Mustangs’ 79-55 district title win over Palmetto on Feb. 10.

5 — Deb Miller, Barb Sodini, Darlene Hoffmann and Janet Weisbord (100) won the Ladies Day Variable Best Ball event at Rosedale Country Club on Feb. 9.