East County High 5 Moments: 02.02.17

1 — Out-of-Door Academy fifth-grader Ava Krug won the doubles title with Alexis Blokhina at the United States Tennis Association National Level 3 tournament in Naples on Jan. 23, and finished second in the singles tournament.

2 — In the President's Cup at Rosedale Country Club on Jan. 26, the overall lady's champion was Jackie Demerly (134), and the overall men's champion was Don Fisher (131).

3 — Lakewood Ranch boys basketball junior Jack Kelley had 20 points and 15 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 75-48 win over Venice on Jan. 24.

4 — The Out-of-Door Academy boys basketball senior Kolbie Ward had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in the Thunder’s 70-50 win over Bell Creek Academy on Jan. 24.

5 — Linda Kitz, Olga Felland, Jacki Booker and Carol Sears shot a combined 142 to win the Women’s Golf Association team quota points event at Palm Aire Country Club on Jan. 24.