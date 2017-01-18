East County High 5 Moments: 01.18.17

1 — On Jan. 11, Duncan Capper, a senior pitcher/infielder for the Out-of-Door Academy, committed to play baseball for John Carroll University.

2 — Lakewood Ranch boys soccer coach Guy Virgilio recorded his 300th career win on Jan. 13, an 8-0 victory over Palmetto.

3 — Braden River wrestler Chance Sharbono won Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Palmetto Duals on Jan. 14. Sharbono went 5-0 at the tournament, wrestling at 138 pounds.

4 — On Jan. 13, Bob Antrum recorded a hole-in-one on No. 4 at the Lakes course at Palm Aire Country Club. Antrum used a 6-iron on the 133-yard hole.

5 — Lakewood Ranch senior girls basketball forward LaDazhia Williams had 17 points and seven steals in the Mustangs’ 64-19 win over Manatee on Jan. 10.