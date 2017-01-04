East County High 5 Moments: 01.04.17

1 — Senior Sam Hester became the first Lakewood Ranch boys basketball player to score 1,000 career points in the team’s 84-74 loss to Georgetown Prep (Md.) on Dec. 28 during the Kingdom of the Sun tournament at Vanguard High School.

2 — The Out-of-Door boys soccer team won the Keswick Cup tournament at Keswick Christian School on Dec. 29. Filip Svoboda was named tournament MVP with five goals.

3 — On Dec. 28, Donald Betts and David Hirst shot 13 under par to win a Men’s Golf Association best ball event at Palm Aire Country Club.

4 — On Dec. 29, Barbara Costello and Ellen Hawley (26 over par) tied for first place at the Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association “Throw Out the Worst Hole” event at Palm Aire Country Club.

5 — Braden River boys basketball player Deoni Cason scored 20 points in the team’s 65-57 loss to Cape Coral on Dec. 27 during the Smoothie King Classic at Bradenton Christian.