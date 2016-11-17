East County Golf Roundup: 11.17.16

Werner Baumgartner, Steve Davis, Phillip Axelrod and Bill Collins won the Men's Golf Association Presidents Cup on Nov. 16 at University Park Country Club. The foursome shot +23.

Jim Nellis, John Albrechtsen, Randy Edington and Gary Slavin won a Men's Golf Association 2BB of 4 event on Nov. 16 at University Park Country Club by shooting 99.

Bob Ponchak, Tom Troxell, Tony Nagy and Fred Riddle won a Men's Variable Best Ball event on Nov. 16 at Rosedale Country Club. The group shot 102.

Ellen Christen and Elaine McKenzie won the Ladies 18 Hole Golf Association Turkey Shootout on Nov. 15 at Palm Aire Country Club.

Kim Brown and Michelle Wilkie won the Ladies Gold Association Partner's Better Ball event on Nov. 15 at University Park Country Club. The duo shot a 34.