In a Jan. 3 Ladies Golf Association 3 Blind Mice event at University Park Country Club, Sheila Gabrici (52 over par) won the 1 + 10 division, and Susan Stone and Terry Kees (56 over par) tied for first place in the 10 + 19 division.

Roger Ralston (+5 points) won the Mens Golf Association quota points event on Jan. 2 at Palm Aire Country Club.