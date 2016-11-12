East County Football Final: 11.11.16

Only one East County team qualified for the playoffs this season, and that was Braden River. The Pirates started their journey back to the Class 7A state championship game with a 37-21 road win over Gulf Coast that was even more dominant than the final score indicates.

Braden River scored 27 of its points in the first quarter, and led 37-0 at the end of the third. The Pirates' defense held Gulf Coast to 83 offensive yards in the first half.

Pirates senior quarterback Louis Colosimo threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-17 passing.

Next week, Braden River travels down to Venice for a rematch with the district-rival Indians.