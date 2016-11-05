East County Football Final 11.04.16

Braden River (8-1) got up on Gibbs (2-6) 28-0 halfway through the second quarter and went on to win 35-14. The Pirates started pulling their starters once they took the four touchdown lead. Senior quarterback Louis Colosimo went 4-for-4 for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. On Nov. 11, Braden River will go on the road to play North Port at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Lakewood Ranch (2-7) ended its 2016 season on a winning streak. The Mustangs beat DeSoto County (2-7) 26-10. Senior wide receiver Kalebe Johnson reeled in seven catches for a game-high 104 yards and a touchdown. The Lakewood Ranch defense held DeSoto County to just 19 yards passing.

The Out-of-Door Academy (3-7) won its Senior Night game in grand fashion, shutting out Santa Fe Catholic (2-8) 36-0. Junior quarterback Dakota Dickerson went 7-for-9 through the air for 88 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Dickerson also ran the ball 16 times for 109 yards.