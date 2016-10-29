East County Football Final 10.28.16

Braden River (7-1) wrapped up a playoff spot in the team's 42-7 home win over Sarasota. Senior running back Raymond Thomas rushed for 139 yards in the win, with 134 of those coming in the first half. Pirates freshman tight end Travis Tobey had five catches for 88 yards.

Coming into its game against North Port, Lakewood Ranch (1-7) had scored a total of 21 points on the season. The Mustangs dropped double that amount on the Bobcats Friday night, and won their Homecoming game 42-7. Junior running back Mason Fischer ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Out-of-Door Academy (2-7) also got in on the action, beating The Master's Academy 37-35 at home on Senior Night.